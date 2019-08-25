As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $335,522; Parthenon Holding in Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Increased by $479,556

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 22,616 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 55,170 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 51,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs owns 16,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ariel Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 4,353 shares. Bridgeway Capital owns 176,457 shares. Moreover, Perritt Management has 0.22% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Citigroup has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 14,746 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 607,206 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 10,400 shares. Northern stated it has 16,569 shares. North Star Investment Corp accumulated 205,950 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Core Inflation Strengthens! Grab These 5 Winners Now – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reddaway Driving Academy Provides Driver Training Apprenticeships – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Platinex Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Super League Gaming Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Investment Ser Lc holds 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 39,289 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,117 shares. Qvt Lp reported 39,530 shares stake. Garland Mgmt has invested 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 5,175 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 60,721 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 51,160 shares. Amer Bancshares stated it has 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Towercrest Mngmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Regal Inv Advsr Lc has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – 2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.