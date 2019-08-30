As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $64.28 Million as Shares Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 124,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 245,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 121,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 68,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 billion, down from 72,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0% or 643 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 32,504 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,478 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited reported 120,821 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc accumulated 12,835 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 68,268 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 682 were reported by Peoples Fincl Svcs. Bb&T has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,805 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.7% or 407,663 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 10,283 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Investment Management Llc holds 0.12% or 218,336 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 750 shares to 6,950 shares, valued at $55.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pernod Ricard Sa by 620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,421 shares, and has risen its stake in B Shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,581 shares to 2,473 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Unit Trust (SPY) by 26,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.