As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised by $742,350 Its Holding; Oz Management LP Has Raised Ptc (PTC) Stake

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4)

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PTC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0% or 11 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 44,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,172 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company reported 11,046 shares stake. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 80,361 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shelton Capital invested in 0.03% or 681 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 2,653 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 3,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.83% or 30,505 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 2,777 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 49,014 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 6,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 2,605 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 601,962 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $316.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 216,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,700 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.