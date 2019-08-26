As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $683,063; Old West Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) by $653,896

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.58. About 6.49M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 377,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 459,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.175. About 512,169 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares to 13,395 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares to 704,121 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.