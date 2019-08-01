As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Stake by $808,000; Old Republic International (ORI) Holder Kepos Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 51,670 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 330,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 932,875 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.44. About 10.60 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Na invested in 267,875 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Central Securities Corp stated it has 230,000 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. 10,625 are held by Magnetar Limited Liability Co. Convergence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,652 shares. Atria Ltd Liability reported 43,961 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Llc has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 71,133 shares. California-based Mechanics State Bank Department has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Limited Liability Corp holds 3.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,419 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 20,402 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com Inc has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 393,681 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 35,095 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Prudential Inc reported 6.71M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 179,378 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 151,347 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 93,815 shares. Sterling Cap Management Llc holds 55,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 534,201 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Company owns 21,839 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 18,273 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 25,058 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Merian Global (Uk) reported 0% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Service Advisors has invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.12% or 518,163 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 456,392 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 2.35M shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.49M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $21,578 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).