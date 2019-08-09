As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Verity & Verity Has Increased Position by $387,638; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Market Value Declined While Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Position

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 102,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 6.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 1338.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 100,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 107,908 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 6.54M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares to 10,674 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 558,303 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Agf Investments America reported 9,597 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 79,661 shares. California-based Bailard has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 162,823 shares. 137,960 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. 88 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 13,351 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Beck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Augustine Asset accumulated 2,056 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Everence Mngmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 52,018 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 5,520 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,267 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).