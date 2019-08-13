As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Holding; Northpointe Capital Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $1.35 Million; Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 5.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 28,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 44,324 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 73,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 3.57M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.18% or 4.29 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 150,812 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,637 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advsr stated it has 888,981 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,000 shares. Advisors Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rmb Capital Llc has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M Secs stated it has 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Farmers & Merchants accumulated 113,411 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.09% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 11,895 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Piedmont holds 0.34% or 175,514 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 13,991 shares to 32,296 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 28.84M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,554 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.