As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Loews Raised Its Holding; Northern Trust Decreased Stake in Telefonica S A (TEF) by $1.46 Million as Valuation Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.55. About 13.57M shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Telefonica S A (TEF) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 181,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.04 million, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Telefonica S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 2.63 million shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 16.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 26/04/2018 – Telefonica 1Q Net Pft EUR837M; 13/03/2018 – TELEFONICA SA TDE TENDER OFFER FOR NOTES; 23/03/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACTS FROM NEW IFRS IN 2018, REVENUE DOWN 0.1% , OIBDA DOWN 0.5%; 13/03/2018 – PRICED: TELEFONICA EUROPE EU1.25 PERPNC5.7 HYBRID 3%; 23/03/2018 – TELEFONICA: GUIDANCE NOT AFFECTEDD UNDER NEW STANDARDS; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND PREPARED FOR MOBILE FREQUENCY AWARDS: BZ; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CONFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES ABASOLO CHAIRPERSON SPVY BOARD

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 131,295 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $93.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 820 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust reported 1.29% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 73,044 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 1.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seizert has invested 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Becker holds 702,774 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap accumulated 2.06% or 1.39M shares. Excalibur Management has invested 3.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.07% or 2,180 shares. Addison stated it has 29,015 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams holds 0.64% or 74,598 shares. Wealthquest Corp has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.86 million shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 83,688 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18.

