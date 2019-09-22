As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Market Value Rose, Augustine Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $324,231; Nantahala Capital Management Lowered Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $7.43 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 412,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 235,486 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 648,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 1.11 million shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 333 shares. Capital Sarl reported 15,253 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 31,537 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Limited has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited has 7,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Management accumulated 50,268 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 78,152 shares. Round Table Services Limited Com stated it has 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Liberty Management Incorporated has 0.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 16,050 shares. L & S Advsrs reported 28,810 shares stake. 2,377 were reported by Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited. Security Natl Trust reported 46,885 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 72,159 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group invested in 83,925 shares or 1.85% of the stock.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh (Call) by 25,000 shares to 359,500 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 165,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.