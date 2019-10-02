As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Howe & Rusling Lowered Its Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined While Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Stake

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 77,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 85,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 4.00 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 27/04/2018 – PE Hub: Chhajer joins Morgan Stanley to focus on fintech; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 29/03/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350P FROM 330P; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS BAUSCH & LOMB/INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT AND NEW PRODUCT DRIVERS SHOULD HELP CO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 32,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 112,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, down from 144,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 3.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: The Big Tech Crackdown – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs reshuffles Asia M&A leadership as John Kim joins Carlyle – memo – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.75 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.