As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Raised Stake; Moody National Bank Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Align Technology (ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $181.7. About 196,036 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.28. About 2.34M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

