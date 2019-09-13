As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Stake; Mayo Investment Advisers Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 292.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 33,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,432 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 347.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 16,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 9.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 40,095 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp accumulated 503,620 shares. Adirondack holds 0.63% or 12,419 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,050 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 109,810 shares or 0.75% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Naples Global Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,654 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,976 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). S R Schill Associate owns 2,914 shares. Vident Advisory Llc invested in 25,804 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Company owns 3,331 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 529,127 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 21,481 shares. Goelzer Invest owns 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,772 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 146,841 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Westchester accumulated 87,288 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,146 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,928 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% stake. Heritage Wealth reported 6,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Cap Mngmt reported 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockland Communication stated it has 21,092 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 75,490 are held by Wellington Shields Management Limited. Mengis Capital Management reported 54,995 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 412,400 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.5% or 18,529 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 27,206 shares to 141,815 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,058 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

