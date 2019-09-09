As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Position; Masters Capital Management Raised Its Ericsson (ERIC) Position by $4.50 Million as Market Value Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 3.68M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 7.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,316 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 0.17% or 2,373 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05M shares. 12,000 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Msd Ptnrs LP has 75,000 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 808,502 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement stated it has 146,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Investment invested 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dupont Cap Corporation has 457,491 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 2.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westchester Mgmt Inc has 85,053 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 16,566 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc has 99,168 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 641,242 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 12,074 shares in its portfolio.

