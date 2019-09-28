As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, North American Management Has Raised by $625,929 Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holding Upped by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 246,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58 million, up from 241,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Management Associates invested 1.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 327,599 were accumulated by Int Grp. Benin Corp owns 1,675 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Falcon Point Limited Liability Corp stated it has 978 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt holds 62,512 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.88% or 38,712 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,800 shares. South Texas Money reported 2,163 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has 3,845 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital holds 0.42% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested 1.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,365 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 25,244 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 53,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,554 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams invested 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 4,710 shares. Qv accumulated 2.43% or 158,140 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 4.37% or 529,127 shares. Beacon Mngmt has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability reported 5,552 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corp reported 173,613 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,000 shares. Summit Strategies stated it has 3,131 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Llc accumulated 103,046 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Exchange Capital Management Inc owns 50,268 shares. Fca Tx reported 1,850 shares. Farmers has invested 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

