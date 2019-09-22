As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Raised Position; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holding by $9.90 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 14,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 300,661 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 919,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,689 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital Management holds 1.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 100,715 shares. Farmers Financial Bank has invested 1.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com owns 35,903 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.54% or 637,410 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 7.62M shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.44% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 99,103 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,480 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca invested in 2,336 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc reported 64,835 shares. Sei Invests Com stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Chilton Investment Communications Lc accumulated 801,472 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Lc has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,637 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,731 shares to 64,708 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

