As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Position; Mangrove Partners Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 49,994 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 381.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 98,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 25,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.28. About 3.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 10,897 shares to 210,378 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 328,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp Com.