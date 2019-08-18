As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $387,638; Manatuck Hill Partners Maintains Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 11/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says U.S. economy still looks ‘pretty good’; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 53,383 shares. Moon Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,055 shares. Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Management owns 45,710 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brouwer & Janachowski Lc owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,518 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.43% or 169,040 shares. 11,813 were reported by Harvey. Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 12,053 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,230 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.76% or 11,237 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has 31,382 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Co reported 1.41M shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited reported 75,900 shares stake.

