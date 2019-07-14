As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $321,382; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $20.32 Million

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4511.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 257,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,864 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Thomasville National Bank & Trust stated it has 28,218 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 516,873 shares. Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Maryland-based Heritage Corp has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Spc Financial accumulated 19,265 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 157,521 shares. Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc reported 392,685 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake. 10,107 are owned by Becker Management Incorporated. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 17,210 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,469 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,582 shares to 93,524 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 34,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs E (MLPI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.