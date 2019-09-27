As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Decreased Stake by $1.33 Million; Linscomb & Williams Has Lifted Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 67,187 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 60,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.86 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 153,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 5.63M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 22,443 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 17,809 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 10,330 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has 4.3% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8.77M shares. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 1.52% or 457,647 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,994 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma has 29.01 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% or 398,942 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Homrich And Berg owns 8,839 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 46,110 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 288,212 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Private Trust Communication Na reported 0.09% stake. 738,171 were reported by Haverford Trust. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 348,106 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weitz Inv Management Incorporated has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 243,500 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Svcs Advsr owns 2.54M shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 23.69 million shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 3.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Invest Counselors owns 60,676 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Marietta Inv Ltd reported 13,605 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,282 shares. First Wilshire Management invested in 3,367 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Co has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.43M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,535 shares. Ally holds 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,000 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.29% or 24,150 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,874 shares.

