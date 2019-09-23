As Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Shares Rose, Connable Office Has Lifted Position; Leavell Investment Management Has Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $402,080

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 12,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819,000, up from 12,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 8.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,136 shares to 27,735 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,540 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Lc reported 91,780 shares. 18,352 are owned by Tillar. Investment Svcs Inc stated it has 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakwood Mgmt Ca holds 4.61% or 96,114 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Llc accumulated 114,983 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 37,875 shares. Community Trust & Investment Company holds 4.64% or 337,228 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 614,269 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Tru holds 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,857 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Com reported 3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 640,620 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 4,228 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Co reported 10,380 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 159,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 58,531 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 150,264 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 40,469 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.16% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.79 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 238,968 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 91,101 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13.37 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 62,651 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 26,653 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 11,700 are held by Park Natl Corporation Oh.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares to 33,760 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

