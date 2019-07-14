As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Holding; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stake by $15.81 Million

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 832,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 50,957 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 6.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17M, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Ltd Liability reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Knott David M holds 23,050 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi has 2.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.41 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 5,489 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.31% or 174,300 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 1.95M shares. First National Company has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. Duncker Streett & owns 55,170 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 24,987 shares. Cullen Limited Liability Corporation invested in 658,370 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 36,314 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vision Capital Management has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Birmingham Cap Mgmt Co Al has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,433 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 29,581 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 2.72 million shares or 1.69% of the stock. Bamco New York holds 1.09% or 13.35M shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 51,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 71 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Spark Invest Limited Liability accumulated 42,600 shares. Essex Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,828 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Signaturefd Ltd reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap reported 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). State Street holds 21,916 shares.