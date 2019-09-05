As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position; Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake by $888,251

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 10,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 14,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 22,276 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 12,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 6,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,447 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 2,361 shares. Zacks Invest Management, Illinois-based fund reported 29,195 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 12,758 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 3,986 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). First Tru Advsr LP owns 21,559 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 4,153 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 128,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lafitte Limited Partnership accumulated 1.01 million shares. 95,035 are owned by Principal Group Inc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 4,574 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 18,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap owns 23.72M shares. Wafra invested in 61,115 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc owns 33,755 shares. Moreover, Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,643 shares. First Republic Inv Inc holds 2.14 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc owns 9,699 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx has 310,157 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Smith Moore has 14,173 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. B & T Dba Alpha holds 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 39,633 shares. 43,121 are held by Signature Est And Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Apriem Advsrs reported 78,721 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Inv Services Wi holds 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,520 shares. Hartline Corp holds 0.41% or 15,338 shares. Moreover, Maryland Cap has 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,065 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.