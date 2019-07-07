As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Putnam Investments Has Cut Stake by $406,727; Lafitte Capital Management LP Raised Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake by $888,251 as Share Value Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.62M, down from 8.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $807.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 30,930 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.