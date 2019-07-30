As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Kt (KT) Shareholder Invesco LTD Upped Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, down from 89,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.53. About 2.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 53,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 111,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 372,858 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 09/04/2018 – Tokyo game developer Meleap ties up with South Korea’s KT; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

