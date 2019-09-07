As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $578,225; Knott David M Has Raised Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $640,000 as Market Value Declined

Knott David M increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 329,558 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 309,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 964,750 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 211,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 206,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.12 million shares. Zimmer Prns Lp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 3.83M shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 53,628 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.11% or 11,770 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 5,274 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,658 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 24,790 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 41,039 shares. Groesbeck Inv Corp Nj invested in 96,895 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.66% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 929,478 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.13% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,399 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,893 shares to 183,102 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,140 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.