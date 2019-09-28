As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Eulav Asset Management Decreased Stake by $444,000; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $2.67 Million as Stock Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 23,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 511,937 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.10M, down from 535,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.21M shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $180.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 103,248 shares to 206,496 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

