As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Washington Capital Management Trimmed by $1.75 Million Its Position; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $8.25 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.72. About 367,464 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $206.14. About 72,662 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.