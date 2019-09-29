As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose While Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Sleepy Session as Earnings Lurk Ahead – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Parcel Service, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:UPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.21% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ims Cap Mngmt owns 2,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Lc owns 16,635 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,959 shares. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 1.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Winch Advisory Service Limited Company has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 22 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tompkins Financial stated it has 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 2,120 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Dominion Management owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,122 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 94,985 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.2% or 7.11M shares in its portfolio.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 8,745 shares to 18,346 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 583,485 shares. Sit Invest owns 243,248 shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,590 shares. Beck Mack Oliver has 2.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 626,710 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.76M shares. Capstone Financial Advisors invested in 53,738 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 2.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 115,575 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Korea Investment Corp holds 1.34% or 2.78 million shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 381,427 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 1.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 67,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Century Cos reported 8.02 million shares. Regal Advsr Limited Company holds 12,900 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Plancorp Lc invested in 0.28% or 6,265 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Fed Obliges, Stocks Donâ€™t – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.