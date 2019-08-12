As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Stake; First National Bank Of Omaha Position in Methode Electrs (MEI) Lowered by $405,160 as Market Value Rose

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 30,980 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 162,515 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 16,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 444,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.96 million, up from 427,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 11/04/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Chase earns approval to open its first retail branches in Philadelphia; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,889 shares to 76,722 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,797 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 25,313 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,783 shares. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 42,957 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Natixis LP owns 868,898 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Com owns 53,383 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has 149,234 shares. Northeast has 1.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7,596 are held by First National Bank Sioux Falls. First Bancshares Tru has 26,182 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability has 244,090 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated has invested 1.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 467,114 shares. Eulav Asset holds 44,000 shares. General Investors Commerce Inc accumulated 182,300 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MEI’s profit will be $25.20 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,557 shares to 42,424 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,504 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).