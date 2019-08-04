As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $3.58 Million; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 35,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 221,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 186,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 98,193 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, down from 104,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 294,326 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares to 37,792 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 773,328 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc owns 2,977 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% or 44,670 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,789 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 76,745 shares stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.75% or 104,633 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 169,780 shares. Payden Rygel holds 381,287 shares. Fincl Serv reported 44,014 shares. 21,413 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Quantum Capital invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 5,250 shares. 22,591 were reported by Frontier Invest Mgmt. 4,400 were reported by Taylor Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 13,414 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,467 shares. Clark Estates has 0.55% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 23,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 71,231 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 13,484 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 188,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 250 shares. 102,421 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Howe Rusling has 29 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 888,782 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited. Dupont Capital Management Corporation stated it has 29,071 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares to 112,208 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 3.10% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.26 per share. JLL’s profit will be $120.55 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 161.80% EPS growth.