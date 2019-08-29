As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Rose, North Star Investment Management Cut Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 21,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 253,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, down from 274,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 151,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, down from 162,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,006 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 26,914 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Addenda has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 283,846 shares or 2.37% of the stock. 176,660 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Manhattan owns 383,221 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill And, Washington-based fund reported 9,656 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.04 million shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited holds 15,101 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpus Mngmt Inc owns 2,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 240,417 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 99,273 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares to 106,619 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).