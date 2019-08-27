As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $313.34 Million; Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined While Investure Lowered Stake

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 4.38 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 53.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.92M, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.42. About 7.19M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 5.03 million shares. Dock Street Asset holds 0.14% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advisors Limited Co accumulated 44,766 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 56,745 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Comml Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 56,130 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,583 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pnc Finance reported 9.46 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 8,886 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc stated it has 331,120 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,755 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,891 shares. Carderock Mgmt owns 25,526 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 251,782 shares. General Amer Invsts holds 182,300 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.