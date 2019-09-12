As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Increased Position; Janney Montgomery Scott Cut Its Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) Position by $5.54 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 157,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60 million, up from 151,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 5.54M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sltns A (CTSH) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 87,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,930 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 143,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sltns A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Challenges Stripe, Square With Free Same-Day WePay Deposits – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $585.41 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.