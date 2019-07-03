As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Stake by $1.68 Million; Intuit (INTU) Stock Price Rose While Alta Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $929,421

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, down from 78,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 16,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 58,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq" published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq" on April 08, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 738 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 78,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares to 77,317 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Green Investment Will Police Shipping Development Says JP Morgan – Benzinga" published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019.