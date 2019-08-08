As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 9,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 645,118 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87M, up from 635,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $292.87. About 684,627 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,558 shares to 54,842 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,714 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19M shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).