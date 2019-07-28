As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Lowered Stake by $3.67 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Share Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 36,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 207,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 4,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,410 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 17,425 shares to 28,580 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Ma holds 2.07% or 127,696 shares in its portfolio. California-based Capital Research Global Investors has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boys Arnold & Inc owns 71,968 shares. Advisor Prtn has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 25,653 are held by Cap International Sarl. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rench Wealth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 48,371 shares. Swedbank invested in 2.55% or 5.29 million shares. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Limited Co has 97,715 shares. Baldwin Investment Management has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,931 shares. Moreover, Qv Inc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 2.76% or 42,900 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 182,362 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. 10,000 were accumulated by Denali Advisors Limited Company. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 89,562 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) by 52,800 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 48,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,700 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).