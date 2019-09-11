As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Raised Its Holding; Howland Capital Management Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Upped by $847,685

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 87,393 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.9. About 8.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.89 million shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company holds 0.11% or 114,650 shares. Capstone Invest Llc invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 43,833 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 53,205 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 274,881 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.47% or 26,754 shares. Bouchey Gp Limited invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael invested 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amarillo Bancorporation has invested 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Planning holds 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 82,338 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 20,099 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 260,330 shares. 41,407 were reported by Whalerock Point Prns Limited.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 240,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,453 shares to 151,346 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,513 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 28,602 shares. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 432 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Partners LP accumulated 10,312 shares. Royal London Asset owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 225,945 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,247 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate owns 144,144 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 4,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 45,868 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Estabrook Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,393 shares. F&V Ltd Liability Co owns 5,100 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgewater LP has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,289 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 19,398 shares.