As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Focused Investors Upped Stake by $404,000; Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 21,700 shares to 678,600 shares, valued at $128.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 137,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bancorporation reported 0.62% stake. Arrow Fincl holds 70,894 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 35,650 shares stake. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 22,938 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 3.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.00M shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 15,535 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. New Vernon Inv Management Ltd owns 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,253 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca holds 64,610 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.07% or 68,458 shares. First American Commercial Bank invested in 1.05% or 143,844 shares. New York-based Nbt Natl Bank N A New York has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 212,244 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 37,146 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

