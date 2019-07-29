As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position by $1.50 Million; Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Raised General Electric Co (GE) Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 14,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 18,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 28,877 shares. 147,422 are owned by Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability Com. Hemenway Tru Lc invested in 25,850 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 235,365 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Utd Fire Group Incorporated invested in 275,000 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 116,925 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 30,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Trust National Bank has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,921 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 120,780 shares stake. Lau Ltd Co invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lucas holds 0.51% or 43,610 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 372,813 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 538,767 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 999,082 shares stake.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,018 shares to 20,269 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 21,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,984 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,463 shares to 7,649 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,286 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).