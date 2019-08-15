As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Upped Its Position; Holder Aspiriant Raised 3M Co (MMM) Position

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 471,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73M, up from 461,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video)

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,293 shares to 12,565 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,641 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI) by 17,031 shares to 34,079 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS) by 127,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,223 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

