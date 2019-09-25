As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Holding by $2.62 Million; Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by $344,784 as Market Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 298,810 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78 million, up from 293,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 1.33 million shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 23,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, up from 60,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or has invested 2.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 2,073 shares. 646,427 are owned by Beutel Goodman And Co Ltd. Allen New York has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Llc has invested 5.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Investment Lc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,087 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.13 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 1.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,032 shares. Barnett And invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meyer Handelman owns 249,037 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Ckw Grp invested in 0.53% or 23,485 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,537 shares to 32,626 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,148 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB) by 187,495 shares to 990 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Daily S&P Bull 1.25 by 22,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,261 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST).