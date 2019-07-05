As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Valuation Rose, Bainco International Investors Has Lifted by $522,170 Its Stake; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Market Value Declined

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.33M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.66. About 34,855 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 81,637 shares to 142,501 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,800 were accumulated by Comml Bank. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 3,342 shares. Consulta Limited reported 7.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sky Invest Grp Ltd has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability has 115,541 shares. 25,313 were reported by Shoker Counsel. Architects reported 2,611 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt accumulated 724,198 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England And Mngmt has 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Crossvault Limited Liability Company has 3.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1.52 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd holds 8,886 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares to 161,437 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.