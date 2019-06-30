As Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Callahan Advisors Has Increased by $325,624 Its Position; Hexavest Stake in Goldcorp C (GG) Lifted by $3.84 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc C (GG) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 349,321 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since June 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 128,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Qvt Finance Limited Partnership has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 76,598 were reported by Wade G W And Inc. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital Mngmt accumulated 83,574 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company owns 10,517 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 645,118 were reported by Beutel Goodman And. Hallmark Capital Management has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 56.17M shares. Charter Tru reported 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Ltd, California-based fund reported 146,385 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Ab owns 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,747 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Airlines still chafed about JPMorgan Chase credit card deal – Chicago Business Journal” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cambium Networks raises $70M in IPO but shares slip – Chicago Business Journal” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Big banks’ turf battle in Charlotte; Restaurant closing in University area; City’s immigration compact – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter.