As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Rench Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $4.01 Million; Market Value Rose

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 25,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,900 shares to 251,875 shares, valued at $27.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

