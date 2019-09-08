As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Stake by $34.71 Million; Haverford Trust Company Boosted Its Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) Stake by $18.66 Million

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) by 70.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 212,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 511,222 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.19M, up from 299,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intlinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 343,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 773,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 382,035 shares to 386,281 shares, valued at $64.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares to 20,906 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 94,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

