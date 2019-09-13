As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Oz Management LP Cut Its Holding; Harvey Partners Stake In Valmont Inds (VMI) Was Has Boosted

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 103,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 967,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.13 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 9.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $143.78. About 70,293 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 196,500 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.41 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

