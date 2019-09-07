As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Position; Graham Capital Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Cut by $3.64 Million as Shares Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares to 138.83 million shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

