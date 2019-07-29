As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Planning Advisors Upped Position; Grace Wr & Co Dela (GRA) Holding Raised by Ngam Advisors Lp

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 4.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Grace Wr & Co Dela (GRA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 23,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 76,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Grace Wr & Co Dela for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 201,840 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Grace Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3,796 shares to 71,936 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core (IEMG) by 11,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,474 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,243 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Inc reported 102,063 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc has 1,651 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 22,012 shares. 343,413 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Sei invested in 91,607 shares. 35 are held by Enterprise Fincl Services Corp. Invesco Limited accumulated 523,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 752,976 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 80,609 shares. American Century Cos accumulated 0% or 47,726 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 4,591 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 5,270 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 934 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.47M shares. 183,594 were accumulated by Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc reported 17,007 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Ltd Liability reported 7,700 shares stake. Omers Administration reported 4.62 million shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 470,106 shares. Fincl Advisory Service, Kansas-based fund reported 4,193 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, New England Invest Retirement Grp Inc has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vision Management owns 6,394 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 14,650 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 12,074 shares. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Investment Limited Com reported 784,242 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,140 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).