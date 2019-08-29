As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $463,287; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Position in Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.48M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 699,266 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Automotive Powers Geely’s GKUI Smart Ecosystem – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance +5.3% as Q3 beats on income boost – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.