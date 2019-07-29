As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $310,460

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 2.99M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $210.33. About 9.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41,048 shares to 324,541 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.